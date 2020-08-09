Guntur: Government likely to release water for paddy cultivation

Guntur: The government is likely to release water for kharif to cultivate paddy in 12.5 lakh acres under Nagarjunasagar right canal ayacut area of Guntur and Prakasam districts soon.



The engineering officials of NS Right Canal have already sent proposals to the government in this regard and planned to release 80 TMC feet of water for kharif season. The farmers are ready to cultivate paddy and other crops. Recent rains also useful to the farmers to start paddy and other crops for cultivation.

Generally, farmers will start cultivation of paddy under the N S right canal ayacut area in September. If the government will make an announcement on release of water, the farmers will make their arrangements to start cultivation of paddy because sufficient water is available in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. Telangana state government is releasing water for kharif from Nagarjunasagar left canal ayacut area for cultivating crops.

An engineering official on the condition of anonymity informed that we have sent proposal to the government to release 80 TMC feet of water for kharif season. The government has to take a decision.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmma Naidu said "I am expecting that the government will release water for kharif to cultivate paddy in the Nagarjunasagar ayacut area during this season. There is no problem to release water. If water is released, farmers will cultivate paddy. The government will take all steps to release water."