Guntur : Govt misused machinery in Atmakur bypoll, alleges BJP

Guntur : BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that the YSRCP government has misused official machinery in Atmakur bypoll and distributed Rs 2,000 per vote to win the election.

Addressing the media at his residence here on Thursday, the BJP leader questioned why YSRCP appointed two ministers for each mandal for Atmakur bypoll. He opined that if YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy is strong then there is no need to appoint two ministers as in-charges for each mandal. Voters are opposing the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government, he added.

Lakshminarayana criticised that the YSRCP government has no commitment to develop the highways, recalling the government statement that Rs 2,500 crore was allotted for the development of highways. Why road development and repairs were not taken up, he wondered.

The BJP leader said that political un-employees engineered the agitations against Agnipath, which is useful for the bright future of students.