Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha assures all help to Ramya's family

Guntur : Minister for Home Affairs Mekathoti Sucharitha assured that the government will extend all kinds of assistance and support to Nallapu Ramya's family.

She along with District Collector Vivek Yadav went to Nallapu Ramya's house in Guntur city and handed over house site patta to them. Earlier, she garlanded to the portrait of Ramya and paid tributes.

Speaking on this occasion, she assured that the district administration will give five acres of land to them under the SC,ST Atrocity Act and provide a government job to Ramya's sister Mounika.

She lauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for swiftly responding and extending assistance to the family of B Tech (third year) student Nallapu Ramya who was murdered on August 15, 2021, for rejecting a love proposal. The accused Sasi Krishna was immediately arrested by the police and the court sent him to judicial remand.

Sucharitha said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed her to provide a job to Nallapu Ramya's sister Nallapu Mounika and added that the government will set up a fast track court to conduct hearing into Ramya's murder case.

The Home Minister called upon women to download Disha App immediately. She said that as soon as police arrest the accused in Paladugu rape case, they will produce the accused before media. She urged the women to download Disha App immediately.

MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLA Lella Appi Reddy, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramajaneyulu and Guntur RDO S Bhaskar Reddy were present.