Guntur: Households feel the pinch as vegetable prices soar

Guntur : Prices of almost all the vegetables have doubled during the last 10 days in Guntur.

Tomato which was sold at Rs12-a-kg, is now available at Rs40 a kg in Rythu Bazaars. The vegetable traders are selling quality tomato for Rs50 to Rs 55 a kg. The rise in prices is attributed to Cyclone Gulab and heavy rains which damaged the vegetable fields in the State.

At present, the vegetable vendors are getting tomatoes from Kurnool, Atmakuru, Pattikonda in Kurnool and Anantapuram district districts. This tomato can be preserved for two or three days and they are of poor quality as compared to that are produced in Madanapalle, Palamaner in Chittoor district.

Similarly, carrot which was sold at Rs40 a kg, during the last month, is now being sold at Rs70 a kg, Beans at Rs80 a kg, capsicum at Rs 80 a kg.Prices of brinjals jumped to Rs40 a kg from Rs 15 a kg within a short period due to low production.

Cucumber price hiked to Rs20 a kg from Rs10-a kg, green chillies' rate doubled to Rs 40 a kg. Leafy vegetables bunch is being sold at Rs10 and lady finger at Rs 20 a kg.

Meanwhile, street vendors are adding Rs 5 a kg to Rs10 a kg to the actual price while selling on push carts.

Increase in prices of vegetables imposed additional financial burden on common man and middleclass families. The families which used to spend Rs1,200-1,500 per month on vegetables are now spending an additional Rs 1,000 to get vegetables.

A consumer K Parvathi said, "We have no option except to purchase vegetables at higher prices. Instead of 1 kg, I am purchasing half kg at higher price."

A vegetable trader K Ganesh said, "Due to Gulab cyclone and heavy rains, vegetable fields are damaged. We are getting less quantity of vegetables compared to earlier.As a result, the demand is increased. Same prices are expected to continue for another one month.Due to higher prices, the consumers are purchasing vegetables in lesser quantity."

P Bhaskara Reddy, an official in the Agriculture Marketing department said, "Prices of almost all vegetables have doubled during the last one month. We will get quality tomatoes from Palamaner and Madanapalle in Chittoor district. The traders in Madanapalle and Palamaner are exporting tomatoes to Bangalore and Chennai. At present we are getting tomatoes from Kurnool and Anantapuram districts. When the farmers cultivate main crop, the area of the vegetable crops comes down. As a result, vegetables yield will fall. Same vegetable prices will continue another one month."