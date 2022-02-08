Guntur: Indian Bank branch opened at Pattabhipuram

Guntur: Indian Bank has opened its 11th branch at Pattabhipuram in Guntur. The branch was opened at H.No.3-21-1, 1st floor, Opp Sankara Matam, Pattabhipuram on Monday.

Indian Bank Amaravati zone Deputy General Manager/Zonal Manager PV Prasad has inaugurated the new branch in the presence of Indian Bank Amaravati zone Deputy Zonal Manager Biswanath Das and Asst General Manager C Jaaganmohan Rao.

Deputy General Manager/Zonal Manager PV Prasad thanked all the customers for attending the inauguration. He informed that Indian Bank, Amaravati Zone, is catering the needs of three districts - Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool - with a total business of Rs 7,182 crore as on 31.12.2021

He explained about home loan, vehicle loan, mortgage loan, MSME products and services offered by Indian Bank and requested to avail Home Loan & Vehicle Loan under the current festival Dhamaka offer. He appealed to all the customers to shift to Digital Platform for 24*7 banking.

Pattabhipuram Branch Manager K Praveen has proposed vote of thanks.