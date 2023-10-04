  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp

Joint Collector G Rajakumari taking part in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme in Guntur on Tuesday. MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi are also seen
x

Joint Collector G Rajakumari taking part in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme in Guntur on Tuesday. MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi are also seen

Highlights

Joint collector G Rajakumari on Tuesday visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp set up at a Primary Health Centre at Indira Nagar in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Guntur: Joint collector G Rajakumari on Tuesday visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp set up at a Primary Health Centre at Indira Nagar in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

She interacted with people and inquired about their problems. She examined the spot registration counter, case sheet counter, emergency counter, lab counter, pharmacy counter.

She explained about the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme and gave suggestions. Speaking on the occasion, she urged people to avail the facility provided by the government.

Later, she distributed PMJY Ayushman cards to 50 persons, food biscuits to TB patients. She distributed spectacles to 42 students under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme.

MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi, Mandal special officer Basha, rural mandal special officer Raja Babu also participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X