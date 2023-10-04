Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp

Guntur: Joint collector G Rajakumari on Tuesday visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp set up at a Primary Health Centre at Indira Nagar in Tadepalli on Tuesday.



She interacted with people and inquired about their problems. She examined the spot registration counter, case sheet counter, emergency counter, lab counter, pharmacy counter.

She explained about the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme and gave suggestions. Speaking on the occasion, she urged people to avail the facility provided by the government.

Later, she distributed PMJY Ayushman cards to 50 persons, food biscuits to TB patients. She distributed spectacles to 42 students under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme.

MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi, Mandal special officer Basha, rural mandal special officer Raja Babu also participated.