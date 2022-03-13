Guntur: Liquor tragedy due to failure of govt, says BJP

Guntur: BJP national secretary and UP State Saha in-charge Satya Kumar said people were saying that 18 persons died due to consumption of illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem, while Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) stated that only five persons died. He sought to know whether the Minister was correct or not. He criticised that people died after consuming illicit liquor due to the failure of the government.

Addressing the media at the residence of BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana here on Sunday, Satya Kumar recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had imposed additional tax on petrol and diesel to take up repairs to the roads.

He criticised that the CM did not spend that amount to take up road repairs. "I am unable to understand whether the CM directed the officials to take up road repairs or not, or the officials are not implementing his orders," he wondered.

The BJP leader said though the Centre is ready to release funds for the development of Amaravati, the State government is not submitting the DPR. The High Court judgment gave clarity on State capital issue, he said. He criticised that the State budget for the year 2022-2023 by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was jugglery of numbers.

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, Pandurang Vithal, and Subba Rayudu were present.