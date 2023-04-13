  • Menu
Guntur: Lt General Gurbirpal Singh calls on CS Jawahar Reddy

Lt General Gurbirpal Singh interacting with Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday
Lt General Gurbirpal Singh interacting with Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday

Director General NCC, Lt General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, visited the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate office and Group HQ in Guntur on Wednesday

Guntur: Director General NCC, Lt General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, visited the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate office and Group HQ in Guntur on Wednesday. He is accompanied by Deputy Director General of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate Air Commodore P Maheshwar.

He is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday.

Later, the Director General also visited the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi and interacted with Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and thanked him for the support extended to NCC in achieving the aim of development of youth in the State.

The General Officer took stock of all the nine groups of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States directorate during his visit. He briefed the commanders at all levels, informing them about the plan of expansion of NCC and directed everyone to focus on institutional training.

In recognition of the outstanding contribution, Lt General Gurbirpal Singh presented DG NCC Medallions to JUO Raghavi Chagam and Cadet Captain Shaik Sameer. He also presented DG NCC plaque to Lieutenant B Lata and Senior Asst Ch Veera Brahmeshwar Rao for their dedication and selfless service to NCC in Andhra Pradesh.

