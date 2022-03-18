Guntur: Maintain clean toilets in Gurukuls, officials told

Guntur: In a surprise visit to Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam at Adavitakkalapadu in Guntur district on Thursday evening, Special Secretary of Social Welfare department Gandham Chandrudu inspected dormitories, storerooms, classrooms and playground. He directed the officials to improve the standards of maintenance of toilets. He said the department is running 191 Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulams across the State catering quality education, best infrastructure and facilities.

Later, he joined volleyball match and played with the students.

Speaking to the students, Chandrudu said that education along with sports helps for their overall development and advised that every student shall practice at least one sport. He enquired about student entitlements under Jagannana Vidya Kanuka and implementation of diet menu to them. Later, during the evening study hours he interacted with students preparing for IIT-JEE and enquired about their preparation strategies. During the dinner time, he dined with students.

Throughout the visit, the Special Secretary tried to understand the school operations and condition of the students. He instructed the officials from time to time about the necessary actions to be taken for the improvement of standards.

Secretary of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulams accompanied the Special Secretary during the visit.