Guntur: Maintain visit register, secretariat staff told

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Friday visited Rytu Bharosa Kendram at Doppalapudi village under Ponnur mandal of Guntur district. He conducted a meeting with the employees and ward volunteers.



Speaking on this occasion, he enquired about pending petitions and applications in the village secretariat and steps taken to solve it. He directed the employees to register steps taken to solve the petitions in a register. He said if the village secretariat employees or volunteers will go to a village, they should mention in the register and instructed them to set up posters relating to the welfare schemes being introduced by the government in the village secretariats. He instructed them to see that the fruits of the welfare schemes reach the poor and stressed on need to work with commitment.

Addressing village volunteers, he directed to conduct surveillance properly to check spread of Covid-19. He instructed them to step up vigilance on Covid-19 suspects residing in their limits. He suggested them to identify ten primary contacts and twenty secondary contacts immediately after registering a positive case.

The RBK officials explained how the farmers ordered seeds, fertilizers and pesticides in the RBK.

Later, he examined village secretariat building under construction. He directed the officials to maintain quality in building construction works and added that more applications are pending in Kattempudi village secretariat. He directed the officials to solve petitions within the stipulated time. He directed them to complete school renovation works taken in Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu by October 5.