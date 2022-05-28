Guntur: 'Make Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra a grand success'

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao urged the YSRCP leaders and activists to make the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra which will reach Guntur on Saturday a grand success.

He along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu visited Pedakakani Y Junction and reviewed arrangements for Ministers' public meeting.

He instructed party leaders to make all the arrangements for the bus yatra and provide facilities to the participants. He recalled that out of 24 Ministers in the State Cabinet, 17 belonged to SC, ST, BC and Minorities and added that the government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for SC, ST, BC and Minorities and implementing several welfare schemes for them. He said the police will take all the steps to prevent traffic problems for the meeting. Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chukka Yesu Ratnam, Deputy Mayors Vanamabala Vajra Babu, SK Sajeela and DSP J Rambabu were present. Following instructions of Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, traffic police will divert the traffic in Guntur city on Saturday in view of the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra. The Ministers will address the public meeting at Pedakakani Y Junction. All the vehicles coming from Vijayawada to Guntur city on the service road from Sankar Eye Hospital at Pedakakani take turn at underbridge and enter into Guntur city.