Guntur: Mangoes may taste sour this year

Guntur: The taste of mango will become sour this year as the prices have gone up beyond the reach of common man.



At present, small sized juicy mangoes (Chinna Rasalu) are being sold at Rs 400 to Rs 600 a dozen. Banginapalli variety of mangoes are being sold at Rs 400 to Rs 800.

Depending on the quality and size of the fruit, traders are fixing the price and selling them.

Traders said the same price will continue for another two to three weeks. The prices of mangoes are expected to come down, once the mango season picks up and arrivals will increase.

Meanwhile, many customers are hesitating to buy mangoes because of the higher prices but some are purchasing despite the soaring prices.

A wholesale mango trader Sk Silar said, "Generally rates of Banginapalli and small size juicy mangoes will be high at the beginning of season. Once the season picks up, Banginapalli, chinna rasalu, pedda rasalu and mangoes used for pickles will come within the reach of the consumers. During this season, Banginapalli variety is likely to be sole at Rs 300 to Rs 600 a dozen. Similarly, chinna rasalu variety at Rs 250 to Rs 400 a dozen and pedda rasalu variety at Rs 400 to Rs 700 a dozen."

Another mango trader Sk Nazeer pointed out that compared to last year, mango prices are less this year due to low quality of the fruit. He said that intimely rains have damaged mango fruits. 'Mangoes arrival is expected to increase after April 10. Once the season picks up, the mango prices will come down.

I am expecting the fruit season will continue till June ending this year,' he added.

Presently, small size mangoes used for pickles are available at Rs 20 to Rs 25 each in the vegetable market.