  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Mayor Kanna Nagaraju starts campaign in Ganapavaram

Guntur Mayor Kanna Nagaraju starts campaign in Ganapavaram
x
Highlights

Former mayor of Guntur city, Mr. Kanna Nagaraju, along with youth leaders from Sattenapalli constituency, engaged in an election campaign in...

Former mayor of Guntur city, Mr. Kanna Nagaraju, along with youth leaders from Sattenapalli constituency, engaged in an election campaign in Ganapavaram village of Sattenapalli Rajupalem mandal.

During the campaign, Mr. Kanna Nagaraju visited every household in the village, distributing leaflets and highlighting the election manifesto. He announced the implementation of the Mahashakti scheme, which will provide financial aid of ₹15,000 to each child for their education as a token of respect towards mothers. Additionally, girls will be offered free transport services in RTC buses, and farmers struggling with the burden of cultivation will receive annual financial assistance of ₹20,000 to prevent suicides. The manifesto also includes the creation of 20 lakh job opportunities, the provision of free safe drinking water to every household, and initiatives to eliminate poverty.

Mandala village leaders, along with members of Telugu Desam Janasena party, actively participated in the campaign. The public has been urged to support and elect the joint candidate of Telugu Desam Janasena, Mr. Kanna Lakshminarayana, with a significant majority in the upcoming elections

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X