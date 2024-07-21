Guntur Mayor protests over not conducting council meet

Guntur : Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu wore black colour shirt and staged protest at his chamber in GMC office here on Saturday, for not conducting the GMC council meet as per instructions. He directed the GMC officials to conduct a GMC general body meeting on July 20 and make necessary arrangements. He feels that it is an insult to him and observes Saturday as Black Day. Addressing media at his chamber on Saturday, he said that officials did not respond though he informed them on July 8 to conduct the meeting. He further said that there is need to conduct the GMC Council in the backdrop of new MP,MLAs were elected and they will become officio members in the GMC.

He said, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Guntur east MLA Sk Naseer Ahmed, Guntur west MLA Galla Madhavi, Pratipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu consented to be ex-officio members in the GMC. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar reviewed the development works in the GMC. District collector S Nagalakshmi is also conducting the review meetings with the GMC officials.