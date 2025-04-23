Guntur mayoral poll on April 28

Guntur: The Guntur mayoral election is scheduled for April 28. State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has issued the necessary orders to this effect.

According to these orders, either the collector or the joint collector of Guntur district, as authorized by the election authority, will issue notices to all corporators, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs who are ex-officio members of the Guntur Municipal Corporation on April 24.

This notice will convene a special council meeting to conduct the mayoral election. The special council meeting will take place on April 28, where the election to select the new mayor will be held. This election is being organized by the State Election Commission following the resignation of former mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu in March of this year.

After a report from GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, the government has appointed Sk Sajeela as the temporary mayor. Currently, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) holds an absolute majority in the GMC council, meaning that the candidate supported by the TDP is likely to become mayor. TDP candidate Kovelamudi Ravindra is in contention for the mayoral position.