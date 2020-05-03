Guntur Medical College Ethics Committee approves Plasma Therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

The Ethics Committee of the Guntur Medical College has approved the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients by plasma Therapy. The decision was announced by the college's ethics committee at the medical college on Saturday. With all kinds of doctors and medical facilities at Guntur Medical College, the College Ethics Committee has given the green signal to treat this disease with Plasma Therapy.

Project Principal Investigator and Pathology Medical Department Dr Chaganti Padmavati Devi said the medical college's ethics committee will send a report to the central research institute, ICMR. However, it is learnt that the ICMR has asserted that there are proven reasons to follow Plasma Therapy hence it asked to stop the idea. It now remains to be seen how the ICMR would respond to Guntur medical college's approval.

Meanwhile, 62 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday taking the tally to 1525. Of those, 441 were discharged, and 33 people have died while 1051 cases are currently active. As many as 5,943 samples were tested from Friday evening to Saturday morning. There were no reports of deaths in the last 24 hours and the toll remained at 33.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on 25 were registered in Kurnool district, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 436. On the other hand, the lockdown would end today and with the centre's guidelines extending the lock down till May 17, the government is likely to relax some sectors in the state especially APSRTC.