Guntur: Minister Perni Nani hopeful on operating buses to Telangana by Dasara

Guntur: Minister for Transport and Information Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said he is hopeful to operate buses to Telangana by Vijayadasami.

Negotiations between two states would be successful by that time. People are suffering due to deadlock, he said.He inaugurated a bus shelter which was constructed at a cost of Rs18lakh in memory of late President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Ponnur town on Friday.

He expressed serious concern for damage of the crops in the state due to rains. Earlier, he performed special pujas in Anjaneya Swamy temple. MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao,MLAsKilariRosaiah, Mustafa were among those participated.