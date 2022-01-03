Guntur: MLA Mustafa pats Hanumanthu Ajay for non-stop skating

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Mustafa complimented Hanumanthu Ajay Kumar for creating a new record by doing non-stop 15 km and 450 metres skating in a demonstration organised at Brahmananda Reddy stadium here on Sunday.

The MLA said that Ajay Kumar has been practicing skating since childhood and set many records at district, State and national levels. Now, he set a record, which would bring name and fame to the country, he said. The MLA appealed to parents and teachers to encourage the children to participate in sports and excel.

Corporator Meera Vali, Sai and others were present.