  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: MLA Mustafa pats Hanumanthu Ajay for non-stop skating

MLA Mustafa flagging off non-stop skating of 15 km by Hanumanthu Ajay Kumar in Guntur on Sunday
x

MLA Mustafa flagging off non-stop skating of 15 km by Hanumanthu Ajay Kumar in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

Guntur East MLA Mustafa complimented Hanumanthu Ajay Kumar for creating a new record by doing non-stop 15 km and 450 metres skating in a demonstration organised at Brahmananda Reddy stadium here on Sunday

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Mustafa complimented Hanumanthu Ajay Kumar for creating a new record by doing non-stop 15 km and 450 metres skating in a demonstration organised at Brahmananda Reddy stadium here on Sunday.

The MLA said that Ajay Kumar has been practicing skating since childhood and set many records at district, State and national levels. Now, he set a record, which would bring name and fame to the country, he said. The MLA appealed to parents and teachers to encourage the children to participate in sports and excel.

Corporator Meera Vali, Sai and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X