Guntur: Modi following footsteps of Gandhiji, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP state former president Kanna Lakshminarayana garlanded to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and late prime minister Lal Bahadur Sastry on the occasion of their birth anniversary celebrations at BJP state party office here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that role played by Mahatma Gandhi to end British rule in our country. He remembered that the latter had taken non-violence as a weapon and achieved freedom to our country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and has been trying to eradicate the poverty and developing rural areas. He said Narendra Modi has been trying to make dream of Mahatma Gandhi a reality.

He recalled that how Lal Bahadur Sastry had taken forward our country. Former minister and BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu, BJP state Legal Cell convener Jupudi Ranga Raju, leaders Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, Chandu Sambasiva Rao were among those participated.