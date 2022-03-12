Guntur Municipal Corporation seeks govt nod for ROBs construction

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is seeking the State government's nod to construct Road Over Bridges at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city, at Gaddipadu at Inner Ring Road, and Road Under Bridge at Syamala Nagar railway level crossing for the smooth flow of traffic in the city. The GMC officials have prepared detailed project report for the construction of ROBs at Sankar Vilas Centre, IRR and RUB at Syamala Nagar in Guntur city. The officials prepared the DPR to construct the ROBs and RUB at low cost and with less land acquisition.

GMC Commissioner Nishanth Kumar on Thursday met R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu at Secretariat and submitted the proposals for the construction of ROBs and RUB and requested the government's permission for the construction of the bridges. Sources in the GMC informed that Krishna Babu positively responded for the proposal. Nishanth Kumar also requested to operate city buses in Guntur city for the convenience of the people. According to GMC engineering officials, the Central and State governments will bear the cost of the construction of the ROBs and RUB. The GMC must acquire the necessary land for the construction. In order to construct the ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre, another 15 feet road to be widened.

Sankar Vilas ROB is main bridge connecting Guntur One Town and Guntur Two Town. According to traffic police officials, over 70,000 vehicles pass over the ROB. If the flyover is widened, it will reduce traffic jams.