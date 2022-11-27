Guntur Municipal Corporation to widen existing Donka Road to 60 feet

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation started third phase of Donka Road widening works for the smooth flow of traffic. The existing 35 - 40 feet road will be widened to 60 feet, from Amaravati Road to Mudu Vanthenalu Centre. After this road widening work is completed, the GMC will take up reconstruction of Brodipet flyover for which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give his nod. This is the main road connecting the One Town and Two Town in Guntur city. In order to take up the third phase of Donka Road widening works, the GMC has to acquire land for the road widening.

According to the GMC Town Planning officials, it has to acquire lands relating to 10 B - Form patta holders, remove 10 encroachments, vacant lands besides 18 bhumi swadhinalu.

Owners of 10 houses came forward to demolish their compound walls and steps for road widening. The GMC removed the and compound walls on November 23. The GMC will give TDR Bonds to the house owners whose structures were demolished for road widening. For B-form holders, the GMC will pay compensation. The GMC Council meeting to be held on November 30 will pass a bill to pay compensation to the B-form patta holders. Some of the house owners had encroached land and constructed houses. The GMC has already given notices and removed the encroachments.

According to official sources, the GMC has to pay nearly Rs 1.5 crore to the house and landowners in Donka Road.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that the GMC revived Donka Road widening after a decade.