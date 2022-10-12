Guntur: Need to consume millets for sound health stressed

Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari said that they are conducting 1.5-km walkathon (Walking for Health) to create awareness among the public on the consumption of millets. She stressed on the need to add foxtail, finger, Kodo and little millets in the food for better health.

She flagged off the walkathon conducted by the Food Safety Department of Guntur and Palnadu districts at a programme held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Joint Collector said that if we take rice in food, sugar levels are likely to increase and one should eat millets that will contain iron, potassium, calcium, which are good for health. She urged the parents to motivate their children not to take junk food that will be sold roadside and stressed on the need to take food prepared with the food safety and standards.

Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela explained how millets are useful for good health and said consumption of junk food will spoil the health.

Assistant Food Controller Sk Gouse Mohiddin, District Education Officer Sailaja, Panchayati Raj department superintendent engineer Brahmmaiah, District Supply Officer Padmasri, ICDS Project director Manoranjani and officials participated in the programme.