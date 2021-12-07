Guntur: New AMC committee members take oath

Guntur: Minister for Electricity and Forests Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to offer better post to MLA Vidadala Rajini because she is monitoring the implementation of welfare schemes well.

Addressing the gathering at Chilkaluripet Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) new body swearing in ceremony held at AMC premises on Tuesday, he said Jagan is giving equal opportunities to all castes and recalled that Chief Minister had offered MLA seat to Vidadala Rajini in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency to give equal importance to all castes. He urged the AMC new committee members to do justice to the farmers.

District in-charge minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said that YSRCP government wants to give full rights on the 52-lakh houses to the beneficiaries and implementing Jagananna Sampurna Hakku Scheme. He said that if the beneficiaries pay Rs 3,000 crore under the One Time Settlement scheme, Rs 14,000 crore dues will be waived and houses will be registered at village and ward secretariats and documents will be given to the beneficiaries.

He urged the beneficiaries to use OTS scheme and get benefited. He said that beneficiaries may pledge the documents in the banks. However, the OTS is only an option for beneficiaries. He said AP is in the third position in constructing the houses.

ZP chairperson Henry Christina said the Chief Minister is giving 50 per cent reservation to the SC,ST,BC and the Minorities in filling nominated posts and doing justice to backward castes and extending benefits under welfare schemes to all the eligible.

Earlier, Maddirala Vishwanath, Kunala Venkata Subrahmanyam and other directors took oath.

MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Nambur Sankara Rao, Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu were among those present.