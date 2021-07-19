Guntur: 'No mask- No entry' campaign today

Guntur: District administration will launch a special drive to create awareness on the steps to be taken to check spread of Covid-19.

Following orders of the State government, the district administration is conducting the programme during the first three days in a week from July 19.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that wearing of mask is a must. Every Monday, they will conduct 'No mask- no entry', every Tuesday 'No mask -no ride, every Wednesday 'No mask-no sale'.

In a statement, the district Collector informed that he will conduct the programme with the cooperation of officials, people's representatives and NGOs. He further added that in the urban areas, the municipal corporation or municipal officials, ward secretariat staff and in rural areas panchayat raj and village secretariat officials will conduct the awareness programmes.

He said that they will conduct the awareness programmes on wearing of masks and cleaning of hands with sanitizer. They will distribute pamphlets and conduct rallies to create awareness. Posters will be pasted on the public transport vehicles, at railway stations and RTC bus stands to create awareness, the Collector said.