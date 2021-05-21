Guntur: Now, white fungus attacks Covid patients

White fungus in Guntur: While the black fungus has shaped into an epidemic across the country, an infection called white fungus has also been found to affect some Covid patients.

A 51-year-old woman undergoing treatment for Covid-19 has been suffering from symptoms of white fungus in Tenali.

According to her family members, the diabetic patient's left eye was swollen and suffering from dental problems. She went to the Government Area Hospital in Tenali for treatment. Based on their recommendation, she came to GGH in Guntur for treatment.

Due to non-availability of anti-fungal drug at GGH, she approached a corporate hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment. This drug is being sold at Rs 40,000. This drug is not available in the government hospital. Now, she is undergoing treatment for white fungus. Earlier, one black fungus case was reported at Sultanabad in Tenali town. The white fungus case was reported at Ramalingeswarapet in the town.

Doctors confirmed that she has been suffering from white fungus disease. ANM and ward volunteer collected her details to inform higher officials. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man who tested positive and recovered has been suffering from black fungus. He went to a private hospital in Guntur city.

Based on the advice of doctors,he went to GGH inGuntur for treatment. It may be mentioned here that the government has incorporated the black fungus in the list of YSR Arogyasri Scheme. According to experts, this infection is more dangerous than the black fungus.