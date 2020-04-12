Guntur: NRI hospital declared as Covid-19 hospital

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar here on Sunday said the district administration declared the NRI General Hospital in Mangalagiri as Covid-19 hospital. He was visiting the NRI General Hospital along with Covid-19 Special Officer for Guntur district B Rajasekhar on Sunday.

They inspected beds, PPE kits in the hospital. The hospital Superintendent, Dr Mastan Saheb, explained health condition of the Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and facilities in the hospital. Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to set up a separate entry and exit for Covid-19 patients and directed the doctors to provide treatment as per orders of the Union Ministry of Health to the Covid-19 patients.

He suggested that the patients whose condition is serious be shift to Covid-`19 hospital in Vijayawada.

Later, speaking to the media, he said as many as 400 non-ICU beds and 60 beds in ICU are available in the hospital. Quality PPE kits were given to the doctors in the hospital.

Replying to a question, the Collector said the Manipal, NRI, Fever Hospital, KMC Hospital, Lalitha Super Specialty Hospital in Guntur city, IDH Hospital were identified as hospitals for patients suffering from Covid-19. He said as many as 5,000 single room with attached bathrooms are available in these hospitals. Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar was also present.