Guntur: Nurse practitioner midwifery training inaugurated

Guntur: State Medical and Health, Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said that the government has a proposal to introduce midwifery training course at eight centres in the State.

He inaugurated State-level nurse practitioners midwifery training programme at Government Nursing College in Guntur city on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Nurse Practitioner and Midwifery course is recognised by Indian Nursing Council and Government of India is extending necessary financial assistance for conducting the course. He said, duration of the course is 18 months. He said that for the first time nurse practitioners in Midwifery course is started in the State. He said that UNICEF and Fernandez Foundation are extending necessary technical assistance for conducting the course.

Bhaskar said that during the next four years, about 1,500 to 2,000 nurses will be trained in midwifery course. He further said that government nursing college in Guntur city and Tirupati changed as Midwifery training centers and imparting training to 30 students in each batch. He said, 60 nursing students will be imparted training.

Indian Nursing Council president Dr Dilip Kumar, Fernandez Foundation chairperson Enita Fernandez, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, additional director, medical and health department Anil Kumar, DMHO Dr Yasmin, GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati, Guntur Nursing College principal Dr Sugandhi were among those participated.