Guntur: Officials tighten vigil on red zones as cases rise

Guntur: Eleven new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district on Monday taking the total number to 93 in the district. Most of the cases reported are in urban areas including Guntur city, Mangalagiri, Ponnur, Narasaraopet and Dachepalli and Karempudi. So far two deaths were reported in the district.



The district administration declared all the areas where Covid-19 cases have been reported as red zones and restricted movement of people there by setting up barricades and putting up notices. The GMC officials have taken steps to supply essential commodities, vegetables and medicines at the doorsteps of the residents in the red zones and strictly implementing the curfew.

The district administration on Monday relaxed timings from 6 am to 9 am for purchasing essential commodities and directed the closure of all banks in red zones and in hot spot areas in the district till further orders.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha visited the red zone areas of Lalapet, Patnam Bazar, Etukuru and Sugali Colony on Monday and enquired whether the local were getting essential commodities or not.