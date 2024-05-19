Live
- 328 candidates allotted election symbols for 13 LS seats in Punjab, including 169 independents: State chief electoral officer
- Kejriwal enacting 'political drama', mum on Maliwal assault: BJP's Delhi chief Sachdeva
- BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh this time compared to 2014 and 2019 polls: BJP leader Hardik Patel
- Golf: Tvesa’s fine 67 sees her rise in German Masters on Ladies European Tour
- IPL 2024: Prabhsimran, Rossouw guide PBKS to 214/5 against Sunrisers
- Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel
- Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation
- Bengal CM has crossed all limits by maligning saints of iconic institutions: PM Modi
- People of Punjab benefited from Centre's funds: State BJP chief Jakhar
- PMK leader urges Tamil Nadu govt to procure paddy at Rs 3,000 per quintal
Just In
Karnataka Police Arrest Right-Wing Influencer Over Deleted Tweets Criticizing Congress Manifesto
- Read about the arrest of Vinit Naik, a right-wing social media influencer, by the Karnataka Police for his now-deleted tweets against the Congress manifesto.
- Naik's arrest has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from BJP leaders, who pledge legal support.
The Karnataka Police has apprehended an individual from Goa regarding his now-deleted tweets criticizing the Congress manifesto. Identified as Vinit Naik, he is recognized as a right-wing social media influencer with the username 'Bhiku Mhatre' on X, operating under the handle 'Mumbaicha Don'. Naik's arrest stemmed from an FIR filed against him by Saravanan from Srirampura, Karnataka.
The complaint alleged that between April 22 and April 29, Naik disseminated hate-filled tweets, including one targeting Congress stalwart and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The particular tweet asserted that the Congress party "aims to confiscate wealth from Hindus and allocate it exclusively to Muslims, displaying hatred towards Hindus, including SC/STs".
Naik also shared an image of the Karnataka Chief Minister delivering a speech.
One of his tweets stated, "Throw this (on the) face of every liberal. Every piddi (Congress stooges) who was arguing that the Congress manifesto does not mention Muslims specifically and includes SC/ST also."
The FIR against Naik was registered under Section 66 (C) of the IT Act and Section 153 A of the IPC. It accused Naik's tweets of inciting hatred between Hindus and Muslims, causing societal unrest, and potentially damaging the reputation of the Congress party.
Reacting to action taken by the social media platform on his account, Naik shared a screenshot of an email he allegedly received and suggested that the Congress party seeks to intimidate him for speaking the truth. He expressed readiness to pursue legal recourse, even if it entails approaching the highest court, asserting that his statements were not inflammatory or communal.
Naik's arrest has drawn strong criticism from various senior BJP leaders, including Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who have pledged legal assistance to the influencer.
BY Vijayendra criticized Siddaramaiah over the worsening law and order situation in Karnataka, denouncing the government's attempts to suppress freedom of expression. He assured full support from the Karnataka BJP in fighting the case.
Furthermore, BJP leaders such as Amit Malviya, Shehzad Poonawala, and PC Mohan have also condemned Naik's arrest.