Karnataka Police Arrest Right-Wing Influencer Over Deleted Tweets Criticizing Congress Manifesto

The Karnataka Police has apprehended an individual from Goa regarding his now-deleted tweets criticizing the Congress manifesto. Identified as Vinit Naik, he is recognized as a right-wing social media influencer with the username 'Bhiku Mhatre' on X, operating under the handle 'Mumbaicha Don'. Naik's arrest stemmed from an FIR filed against him by Saravanan from Srirampura, Karnataka.

The complaint alleged that between April 22 and April 29, Naik disseminated hate-filled tweets, including one targeting Congress stalwart and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The particular tweet asserted that the Congress party "aims to confiscate wealth from Hindus and allocate it exclusively to Muslims, displaying hatred towards Hindus, including SC/STs".

Naik also shared an image of the Karnataka Chief Minister delivering a speech.

One of his tweets stated, "Throw this (on the) face of every liberal. Every piddi (Congress stooges) who was arguing that the Congress manifesto does not mention Muslims specifically and includes SC/ST also."

The FIR against Naik was registered under Section 66 (C) of the IT Act and Section 153 A of the IPC. It accused Naik's tweets of inciting hatred between Hindus and Muslims, causing societal unrest, and potentially damaging the reputation of the Congress party.

Reacting to action taken by the social media platform on his account, Naik shared a screenshot of an email he allegedly received and suggested that the Congress party seeks to intimidate him for speaking the truth. He expressed readiness to pursue legal recourse, even if it entails approaching the highest court, asserting that his statements were not inflammatory or communal.

Naik's arrest has drawn strong criticism from various senior BJP leaders, including Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who have pledged legal assistance to the influencer.

BY Vijayendra criticized Siddaramaiah over the worsening law and order situation in Karnataka, denouncing the government's attempts to suppress freedom of expression. He assured full support from the Karnataka BJP in fighting the case.

Furthermore, BJP leaders such as Amit Malviya, Shehzad Poonawala, and PC Mohan have also condemned Naik's arrest.