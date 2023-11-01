Guntur: People advised to avail medical services at Aarogya Suraksha camps

Guntur: Special chief secretary to the government MT Krishna Babu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducting Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps to create awareness about the government hospitals extending medical services on the lines of corporate hospitals.



He along with the Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme CEO Harendra Prasad, Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy visited the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camp set at PHC at Markandeya Colony in Mangalagiri Town on Tuesday. They inspected the registration counter, labs, consultation rooms, eye testing department and explained how to get free treatment. They interacted with the patients, attended the health camp and inquired about medical services in the health camp and urged the people to avail the medical services available at the camps.

He further said that so far 50-lakh people attended the OP for treatment. Earlier, he distributed nutritious food kits to the TB patients.

DMHO Dr Sravan Kumar, DAPM Dr Chukka Ratna Mohan, MTMC commissioner Sarada Devi and additional commissioner Hemamalini were present.