Live
- Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court refers case to Constitution Bench
- Petrol, diesel sales fall ahead of festive season
- Prasanna plays down concerns over Naidu’s health
- Ravindra lambasts suppression of people’s rights by state govt
- Telangana to remain secular state: KCR
- Vijayawada: Focus on child marriages, anaemia, SHGs told
- Car became bekar: Rajnath
- Free hostages, UN Chief tells Hamas
- Ensure cleanliness at beaches, CM tells officials
- Srikakulam: Differences come to fore among YSRCP leaders
Just In
Guntur: Plea to take up repairs to roads
Highlights
TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed urged district Collector M Venugopala Reddy to direct the GMC to take up repairs of the roads in Guntur city.
Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed urged district Collector M Venugopala Reddy to direct the GMC to take up repairs of the roads in Guntur city. He submitted a memorandum to the Collector during Spandana programme on Monday.
Stating that said Ponnuru road, Nandivelugu road, Etukuru road, Kakani road are in worst condition, Naseer Ahmed said potholes on these roads are causing problem to the vehicle riders. He criticised that the government
has failed to develop roads in Guntur city during the last four years. He complained that Guntur East MLA Mustafa is not visiting the divisions in the constituency.
He was accompanied by TDP leaders Mahamkali Narasimha Rao, Srinu Naik, and Patan Jameer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS