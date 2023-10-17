Guntur: Plea to take up repairs to roads

Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed urged district Collector M Venugopala Reddy to direct the GMC to take up repairs of the roads in Guntur city. He submitted a memorandum to the Collector during Spandana programme on Monday.



Stating that said Ponnuru road, Nandivelugu road, Etukuru road, Kakani road are in worst condition, Naseer Ahmed said potholes on these roads are causing problem to the vehicle riders. He criticised that the government

has failed to develop roads in Guntur city during the last four years. He complained that Guntur East MLA Mustafa is not visiting the divisions in the constituency.

He was accompanied by TDP leaders Mahamkali Narasimha Rao, Srinu Naik, and Patan Jameer.