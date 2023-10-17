  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Plea to take up repairs to roads

Guntur: Plea to take up repairs to roads
x
Highlights

TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed urged district Collector M Venugopala Reddy to direct the GMC to take up repairs of the roads in Guntur city.

Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed urged district Collector M Venugopala Reddy to direct the GMC to take up repairs of the roads in Guntur city. He submitted a memorandum to the Collector during Spandana programme on Monday.

Stating that said Ponnuru road, Nandivelugu road, Etukuru road, Kakani road are in worst condition, Naseer Ahmed said potholes on these roads are causing problem to the vehicle riders. He criticised that the government

has failed to develop roads in Guntur city during the last four years. He complained that Guntur East MLA Mustafa is not visiting the divisions in the constituency.

He was accompanied by TDP leaders Mahamkali Narasimha Rao, Srinu Naik, and Patan Jameer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X