Guntur: Political JAC to continue stir for Amaravati

Guntur: Political JAC leader and CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao on Thursday felt that there is a need to continue their agitation to mount pressure on the government not to shift the state capital. He addressed a meeting held at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city.



He said they will continue their agitation, including burning of effigies and motor bike rallies across the district. He hailed the decision of the State Legislative Council Chairman M A Shariff to refer the three capitals Bill to Select Committee.

Former minister Nakka Anand Babu, TDP district president G V Anjaneyalu, CPI district president J Ajay Kumar were among those present.