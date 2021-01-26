Guntur: Prepare plans to finish pending works, MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy tells officials

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy directed the officials to prepare a plan to finish uncompleted constructions in Guntur city.

Addressing a meeting with the GMC officials here on Monday, Rami Reddy assured that he will see that the action plan to be prepared by the officials will be accepted by the government. He stressed on the need to complete the constructions which were stopped midway and emphasized the need to complete the pending construction works. He said there is need to negotiate with the UGD contractor to revive the works.He directed the officials to complete the waste to energy conversion plant in Guntur city.

He instructed the officials to prepare plans to complete Narla Auditorium, Red Tank works and stressed on the need to develop Guntur city as smart city. He urged the officials to divide Guntur city into zones to develop it.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha, GMC deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao,D SrinivasaRao were among those participated.