Guntur: Railway passengers' panel pats Tenali sculptors

Guntur: Railway passenger services committee chairman Ramesh Chandra Ratan on Thursday visited Sura Silpasala in Tenali town and examined the 14 feet height Prime Minister Narendra Modi statute made with iron scrap. He appreciated the sculptors Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravi Chandra for making Narendra Modi statue with iron scrap.

Following the order given by a Bangalore-based organisation, the sculptors of Surya Silpasala, Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra made the statue within two months. Ramesh Chandra Ratan said that this is the first of its kind statue made with iron scrap which went viral on social media and surprised the people. He congratulated them.

He said both sculptors are pride of Tenali town. He felicitated Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra. He assured that he will take up the matter with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Katuri Venkateswara Rao presented Narendra Modi fibre bust small statue to Ramesh Chandra Ratan.

Railway passenger services committee members Gangadhar, Guruvindar Singh Setti, Kishore Shan Bey, Ramveer Betti, Lal Manipal, Guntur ADRM Srinivas, senior DCM Narendra Varma were present.