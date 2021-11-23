Guntur: Rains, floods damage crops in 2.84 lakh hectare

Guntur: Bringing tears to the farmers across the state, heavy rains damaged various crops over 2,84,863 hectare in all the 13 districts of the state.

Paddy crop alone was damaged in 2,33,237 hectare, according to preliminary reports reaching the agriculture commissioner's office here on Monday.

Cotton crop was damaged in 20,060 hectare, black gram in 12,336 hectare, maize in 2,925 ha, groundnut crop inundated in 4,721 ha, red gram damaged in 2,810 ha and castor was submerged in 2,609 hectare. Similarly, the jowar crop was inundated in 1,205 hectare.

According to official sources, the paddy crop was the worst hit due to heavy rains and floods during the last four days. Paddy fields were inundated in the highest extent of 65,000 hectare in East Godavari while Guntur suffered second highest loss with 60,000 hectare in the state.

Paddy crop was already discoloured in some mandals in Tenali revenue division of Guntur district. The farmers are worrying that the traders will offer lower prices to the damaged paddy.

The state government will conduct enumeration after the water recedes in the agriculture fields. After completion of enumeration, the it will get a crop damage report. If the rains continue, crop damage will further increase. The government has already paid input subsidy for the crop damage caused by the Gulab cyclone that hit the state in September this year.