Guntur: Rathotsavam of Sri Panakala Swamy organised

Guntur: Rathotsavam of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple to mark completion of temple annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi performed pujas to Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy and launched the Rathotsavam programme by pulling the rope of the chariot.

A large number of devotees participated in the Rathotsavam and pulled the rope of the chariot. Devotees believe that the God would solve problems of those who participate in Rathotsavam.

The priests on the chariot gave Harati to Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy. Police department made elaborate security arrangements to check untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam was performed in a big way in the temple premises on Monday night.