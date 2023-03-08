  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Rathotsavam of Sri Panakala Swamy organised

Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy Rathotsavam being conducted in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday as part of temple annual Brahmotsavams
x

Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy Rathotsavam being conducted in Mangalagiri town on Tuesday as part of temple annual Brahmotsavams

Highlights

Rathotsavam of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple to mark completion of temple annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

Guntur: Rathotsavam of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple to mark completion of temple annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi performed pujas to Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy and launched the Rathotsavam programme by pulling the rope of the chariot.

A large number of devotees participated in the Rathotsavam and pulled the rope of the chariot. Devotees believe that the God would solve problems of those who participate in Rathotsavam.

The priests on the chariot gave Harati to Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy. Police department made elaborate security arrangements to check untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Sri Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam was performed in a big way in the temple premises on Monday night.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X