Guntur: Rich tributes paid to poet Gurram Jashuva

Guntur: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said that thoughts and ideology of the veteran poet and writer Gurram Jashuva provided solution to the problems of Dalits. The Minister garlanded to the statue of Gurram Jashuva and paid tributes to him at Nagarampalem in Guntur city on the occasion of his 49th death anniversary on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Suresh said that the government had sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of Gurram Jashuva Auditorium in Guntur city and issued orders to this effect. He recalled that the government had already allotted land for the construction of Gurram Jashuva Auditorium at the Government Degree Colleges in the city.

The Minister pointed out that the State government was constructing 125-foot statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada city besides solving the problems of weaker sections.

He said the government prepared plans to develop cemetery of Gurram Jashuva in Guntur following the request of MPs and MLAs in the district.

Bapatla MP N Suresh assured that he will extend his cooperation for the construction of Gurram Jashuva Auditorium and for the construction B R Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada city.

MLC and Gurram Jashuva Kalapeetam chairman Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad requested the government to rechristen Narasaraopet district to be formed soon as Gurram Jashua district. He said the YSRCP government was committed to protecting the sentiments of the Dalits.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLA MD Mustafa, Collector A S Dinesh Kumar and Joint Collector P Prasanti were present.