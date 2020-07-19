Guntur: Rs 12 Lakh banned gutka packets, raw material seized

Guntur: The police on Sunday seized Rs 2 lakh worth banned gutka packets, Rs 10 lakh raw material to be used for making gutka and Rs 1 crore worth machine used for packing gutka at Koppuravuru village under Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district.

According to police officials, they have taken Vijaya Sinha hailed from Chinakondrupadu village into custody for questioning. Another accused Madireddy Sudharkar Reddy took a godown for lease and manufacturing gutka packets and selling the same in city to make a fast buck.

Accused Sudhakar Reddy and another accused Phani were absconding.

Urban SP R N Ammi Reddy, special branch DSP M Bala Sundara Rao, north DSP D Durga Prasad, Pedakakani CI Sobhan Babu were among those participated.