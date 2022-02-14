Guntur: Saturday to be observed as Sports Day in schools

Guntur: Zilla Parishad chairperson Kathera Henry Christina assured that she will extend her support and cooperation for the development of sports in ZP schools across the district. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to sports and added that she will take steps to encourage players and to provide infrastructure at the stadia and mini stadia.

She further said that as part of developing sports, they have decided to observe every Saturday as Sports Day in schools and assured that she will take steps to bring innate talent in the students by conducting sports meets.

Along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy, the ZP chairperson on Sunday met the representatives of sports associations, GMC

physical education director and physical education teachers at Lella Appi Reddy at the camp office in Guntur city.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy assured that he will solve the problems of players and stressed on the need to develop infrastructure at stadia for the development of sports. He said that he will try to get good atmosphere at NTR Municipal Corporation and BR Stadium in Guntur city. He recalled that MLA Mustafa did his best for the development of BR Stadium in Guntur city. He stressed on the need to bring past glory to the sports in Guntur district. The MLC recalled that YSRCP government is filling 2 percent of the government jobs under sports quota to encourage talented players.

MLA Mustafa said that sports associations should work above politics and assured that he will work for the development of BR Stadium in Guntur city.