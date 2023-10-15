Guntur: Schools advised to follow govt order

Guntur: Principal Secretary to Education department Praveen Prakash directed all the headmasters of government and management of private schools to strictly follow the government order and implement Dasara holidays from October 14 to October 24.

He urged the parents to inform the Education department if the managements of private and corporate schools run the schools during the Dasara holidays and conduct the classes to complete the syllabus to the mandal-level officials, higher officials and human rights commission or child rights commission for taking action.

He requested the parents to inform the call centre 1902, child line: 1098 and his 0863-2444270,cell no: 9013133636 or send email to [email protected].