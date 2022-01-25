Guntur: Schools told to discontinue prayers, mass gatherings

Guntur: In the wake of three government schools reporting Covid cases in Krosuru mandal in the district, the school education department directed the regional joint directors (RJDs), district education officers (DEOs) to discontinue prayers in schools with immediate effect. They are also directed not to conduct sports and games in schools and avoid mass gathering of the students till further orders. They were told to make sure to sanitise the school premises, all classes and all classrooms from time to time.

Commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Monday. He directed the DEOs to contact DMHOs concerned to take appropriate action from time to time for the containment of the spread of Covid-19. In the event of any incidence of Covid outbreak among teachers or students, all the necessary steps shall be taken to provide proper medical care to them.

He further instructed the RJDs, DEOs and other field officers in the state to ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the activities in schools as issued by the Union or the state government for strict compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing mask, maintenance of physical distance and frequent hand washing in schools without fail.

Three students of the government schools in Krosuru mandal were reported positive for coronavirus. More students of the government schools are suffering from cough, cold, body pains and sore throat.

Taking this into consideration, the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) demanded the government to declare holidays to the schools.