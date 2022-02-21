Guntur: Set up CCTV cameras

Guntur: Guntur Urban district SP K Arif Hafeez warned that cases would be lodged against those, who allow consumption of liquor, ganja and prostitution and also stern action will be taken on those, who violates the orders.

He held a meeting with the owners of lodges and dormitories, at DPO in Guntur city on Monday. Speaking at the meeting, the SP reminded them, that he had already instructed the owners not to give rooms in lodges to minor boys and girls and college students.

He directed them not to give rooms without proper address proofs also and ordered them to set up CCTV cameras in all lodges and keep storage of footage for one month. He stressed on the need to keep CC footage in CDs and submit it to the police officials in case of need.

SP Hafeez directed them to maintain all records in lodges. Stating that encouraging prostitution in the lodge is a crime, he instructed the lodge owners to furnish details of those, who had taken rooms in lodges to the police station concerned.

Guntur Urban Additional SP D Gangadharam, Guntur West DSP Gangadharam, Guntur East DSP Seetharamaiah, special branch CI Bala Subrahmanayam were present.