Guntur: Single window to solve problems of police martyrs' families promised

Guntur: Rural SP Vishal Gunni assured that he will take steps to release death benefits, pensions and medical expenses to the police martyrs' family members.



He conducted a meeting with the police martyrs' family members at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall at DPO here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he would examine possibility of setting up coaching centres for police martyrs' children following request of their family members. He assured that he would examine the possibility of giving a job to the police martyrs' family members.

He directed the welfare RI to set up a team to solve problems of the police martyrs' family members. He said this team will solve problems of the police martyrs' families in single window system and assured that he would set up a helpline to solve problems of police martyrs' families.