Guntur: Solve applications referred from ward secretariats, officials told

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed officials not to keep pending more than one per cent applications sent from ward secretariats in the district.



He conducted a video conference with tahsildars and municipal commissioners on petitions referred from ward secretariats here on Tuesday.

He said applications relating to income certificates, family members certificates, income certificates are in pending in Guntur and Tenali tahsildar offices. He directed them to solve problems within stipulated time and stressed on need to render better services.

Joint collector A S Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to see that Bengal gram stock is kept in the fair price shops at time of distributing rice. He instructed them to ensure that social distance is maintained at fair price shops.

Joint collector P Prasanti was also participated in the videoconference.