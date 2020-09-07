Guntur: Solve petitions submitted in ward secretariats, officials told

Guntur: Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to give priority to solve the problems of people.



She conducted Dial Your Commissioner programme in her chamber in the GMC office on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said it is responsibility of the officials to solve the grievances within the stipulated time. As soon as petition is received, it should be forwarded to the higher officials to solve grievance. She instructed the nodal officers to review on petitions solved in the ward secretariats every week and submit a report.

Stating that there are 206 ward secretariats in Guntur city, she urged people to submit their grievances and applications for welfare schemes in the ward secretariats. She said if ward secretariat employees did not respond, they may complain to 0863-2345103.

GMC Additional Commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi and deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.