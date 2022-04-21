Guntur: SP calls for effective policing to check crime

Guntur: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reviewed law and order situation in Chirala One Town, Addanki and Inkollu in Bapatla district.

He addressed a review meeting with the police officials at Bapatla SP office on Wednesday. Chirala DSP and CIs explained about situation in the villages within their purview, details of crime cases, details of the staff and their performance through the power point presentation.

The SP inquired about details of the cases registered in police stations and problematic villages, festivities and ustavas to be conducted and inquired about persons creating problems to the law and order.

He gave suggestions in the unsolved cases and to check crime and instructed to step up enforcement to check illegal activities.

He directed the police officials

to give beats and set up pickets to check crime and conduct counseling to the old criminals and collect their details.

Chirala DSP Srikanth, Chirala One Town Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao, Addanki Circle Inspector Rajesh were among those participated.