Guntur: SP Vishal Gunni warns against black marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni warned that they will register cases and take stern action against those selling oxygen, Remdesivir injections in black market in Guntur rural police district limits.

He recalled that the state government has taken steps to keep oxygen and the injection within the reach of the patients suffering from Covid-19.

In a statement he said, some of the black marketeers are selling the oxygen and Remdesivir at higher prices and some of them are illegally hoarding the stocks. He said that he will take stern action against black marketeers. It is responsibility of every citizen to extend cooperation to those suffering from Covid-19.

He urged the people to share information regarding sale of oxygen and Remdesivir in the black market with helpline WhatsApp no: 8866268899 to take action against them.