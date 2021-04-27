Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: SP Vishal Gunni warns against black marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni
x

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni

Highlights

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni warned that they will register cases and take stern action against those selling oxygen, Remdesivir injections in black market in Guntur rural police district limits

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni warned that they will register cases and take stern action against those selling oxygen, Remdesivir injections in black market in Guntur rural police district limits.

He recalled that the state government has taken steps to keep oxygen and the injection within the reach of the patients suffering from Covid-19.

In a statement he said, some of the black marketeers are selling the oxygen and Remdesivir at higher prices and some of them are illegally hoarding the stocks. He said that he will take stern action against black marketeers. It is responsibility of every citizen to extend cooperation to those suffering from Covid-19.

He urged the people to share information regarding sale of oxygen and Remdesivir in the black market with helpline WhatsApp no: 8866268899 to take action against them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X