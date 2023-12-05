Guntur: Spl officers appointed in mandals to take precautionary measures

Guntur: The district administration has taken all the steps to face Cyclone Michaung threat and officials are put on high alert.

Special officers have been appointed in all the mandals in the district. District Collector M Venugopal Reddy along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari and SP K Arif Hafeez conducted a video-conference with the officials from the Collectorate and reviewed the situation.

The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Nellore and due to its impact heavy rain followed by gales is likely. Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to take all the precautionary measures to avoid human loss and property loss due to cyclone. He instructed the officials to shift the families residing in the houses which were in dilapidated condition to safer places.

People residing in the low-lying areas should also be shifted to relief centres. He directed the officials to keep ready generators in hospitals and take steps to remove the trees that fall on the roads. Teams consisting of officials from revenue, fire, R&B and Panchayat Raj have been formed for the purpose.

He directed the officials to alert the farmers to save the standing crops. He instructed the officials to close the parks and recreation centres as a precautionary measure. A control room was set up in Guntur city (No 0863-2234014).

Deputy collector K Swathi, disaster management DPM Lakshmi Kumari, ZP CEO Mohan Rao, district agriculture officer Venkateswarulu and Panchayat Raj superintendent engineer Gurram Brahmmaih were present.