Guntur: Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar takes charge as Sub-Collector

Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar took over charge Narasaraopet Sub-Collector at the Narasaraopet RDO office on Tuesday.

Guntur: Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar took over charge Narasaraopet Sub-Collector at the Narasaraopet RDO office on Tuesday. She belongs to Maharashtra state and 2018 batch IAS officer.Narasaraopet revenue divisional officer

M Venkateswarulu was promoted and transferred as district revenue officer, Krishna district.

