Guntur: SSC results to be released tomorrow

Guntur : Directorate of Government Examinations will release the SSC Public Examinations March-2024 results on April 22 at 11 am at a programme to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta (Gateway) in Vijayawada city.

According to the Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, the Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar will release the SSC Public Examinations.

About seven lakh students attended the SSC Public Examinations held in March -2024. Due to the Model Code of Conduct being enforced, Suresh Kumar is releasing the results. After the release, the results of the SSC Public Examinations, March -2024 will be made available on the official website https ;//results.bse.ap.gov.in.