Live
- Exploring the spiritual connection: Mind, body, and soul
- Kuber Mudra: A spiritual path to attracting wealth
- Stone attack on YS Jagan: Police releases A2 accused Vemula Durga Rao
- Woman Injured, Siblings Dead, Husband Found Deceased On Railway Tracks
- Bhupalpally: Congress spreading lies against BJP says Aroori Ramesh
- Political Blame Game Escalates Between Uddhav Thackeray And Devendra Fadnavis Over Alleged Power-Sharing Deal
- Allegations Of Conspiracy And Insulin Denial Surrounding Delhi Chief Minister's Incarceration
- Telugu Desam Party Leaders Conduct Wide Campaign in G Kondur Village
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Karimnagar: Retd employees come in support of Bandi Sanjay
Just In
Guntur: SSC results to be released tomorrow
Highlights
Directorate of Government Examinations will release the SSC Public Examinations March-2024 results on April 22 at 11 am at a programme to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta (Gateway) in Vijayawada city.
Guntur : Directorate of Government Examinations will release the SSC Public Examinations March-2024 results on April 22 at 11 am at a programme to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta (Gateway) in Vijayawada city.
According to the Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, the Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar will release the SSC Public Examinations.
About seven lakh students attended the SSC Public Examinations held in March -2024. Due to the Model Code of Conduct being enforced, Suresh Kumar is releasing the results. After the release, the results of the SSC Public Examinations, March -2024 will be made available on the official website https ;//results.bse.ap.gov.in.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS